Blackpool Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted in connection with fraud offences.

Have you seen Aiden Melling? | Blackpool Police

Aiden Melling, 45, is wanted in connection with an investigation into fraud offences.

He has connections to Fylde and Wyre according to police.

For any sightings of Melling, or if you have any information that could help officers, call 101 or email [email protected]