The hospital reported the medic involved to police on Tuesday, March 14 after a number of staff members came forward and alleged he had sexually assaulted them.

Following inquiries, police arrested the man on the morning of Tuesday, March 21 on suspicion of sexual assault. He is currently in custody.

No other details have been released at this stage except to say the man concerned is a medical professional at the hospital and it has also been confirmed that he has been suspended by the Health Trust.

Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

A spokesperson for Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: “The Trust referred this case to colleagues at Lancashire Constabulary and continues to fully co-operate with the investigation in any way it can.

“This includes supporting colleagues throughout the Trust and encouraging everyone, across all sites and settings, to come forward with information they have in connection to this or anything else they have concerns about.

“In the meantime, it is important to reassure local people that patients are safe and about the quality of care in our hospital and community settings. If you need care or treatment please come forward as normal.’’