Now Graham Knott’s widow Sam from Blackpool, who herself survived deadly sepsis before their wedding, is urging people to sign up to NHS Organ Donor Register and be a lifesaver like her late husband.

44-year-old heating engineer Graham, who doted on his children and was looking forward to the future, was able to save lives by donating his organs and tissue. His kidneys and liver helped three people, his pancreas has gone to a research programme and he also donated tissue including his corneas, heart tissue, tendons and bone. Graham received the Order of St John award for organ donation in recognition of his life-saving gift.

Sam, aged 48, who has moved back to her hometown of Blackpool from Blackburn, said: “Graham was very kind and would help anyone out, he enjoyed being with his family, spending time together; walking and taking the dog out and holidays. We met a few years ago on a dating app and chatted for ages. Then we met up one night and just hit it off and didn’t look back. I had some health problems and Graham was always there for me and we enjoyed holidays and family time.

Sam and Graham Knott on their wedding day

“We got married on my birthday in July 2019, after bringing the wedding forward when I nearly died of sepsis. We were so happy, married life was great and Graham was over the moon. We went on honeymoon to Egypt for New Year and were looking forward to the rest of our lives together. Then one night in February 2020 I woke up and realised Graham was seriously ill.

“He’d had a brain haemorrhage and that was it. The hospital did tests and confirmed he was brain stem dead. I brought up organ donation as I knew he was a donor, I knew he’d signed up getting his Driving Licence and we’d talked about it. It was the right thing to do, I had no doubt whatsoever. Everyone was fantastic with all the family while they did what they had to do. I never left his side except when he was in theatre, I got to be with him before and afterwards. It was a long process but I appreciated the extra time with Graham. It was so precious and I’m very grateful for that.

“My family has always supported organ donation, I added myself when I lost my dad as I realised what an incredible gift it was to give someone. My dad had a stroke and died 16 years ago and donated a kidney to help someone else. It is very touching that a part of my dad is still out there. I wanted to join the register and be the one that made that decision, taking the pressure off my loved ones if and when my time is up.

“Me and Graham talked about it and he had signed up getting his Driving Licence. He was lovely and kind and would help anyone out so it was just like him. I wouldn’t have gone against Graham’s wishes whatever my thoughts, but I strongly approved. I still talk to him and I can picture him smiling and approving, he wouldn’t have wanted his healthy organs to go to waste. I thought of my dad and the comfort I get from knowing he lives on and I knew Graham wanted to do the same and it would be some solace to me. He helped so many people in his passing and he carries on living on.

“Graham not being here is tough, it is three years ago but it is still raw. You just keep going, through up and downs, you just plod on. I get a lot of comfort from him donating and think of it often and it picks me up when things are hard. So much good can come from tough circumstances. The Order of St John ceremony was lovely, very relaxed and it was an honour to be there. I just thought some good has come out of him going early. Organ donation turns a negative into a positive, you get a lot of comfort from it. If more people donated, more people could be saved. Graham was a great person, he would help anyone, he worked hard and loved his kids. He put everyone before himself. Our special time together was cut short but I’m grateful for the time and love we had.”

Thanks to incredible organ donors and their families thousands of lives are saved each year however around 7,000 people are still waiting for their transplant, including approximately 185 people in Lancashire. Thirty-nine people in Lancashire became an organ donor after their death in 2021/22. And 79 patients waiting for a transplant in Lancashire received a life changing gift last year.

People in the county are being urged to make sure their family, who will always be involved if organ donation is a possibility, know what they want so they can support their decision to save lives. By adding your name and decision to the register, your family will be in no doubt.

Anthony Clarkson, Director of Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplantation at NHS Blood and Transplant, said: “You could be a lifesaver, which is an amazing legacy to leave – organ donation saves lives. Families will always be consulted before organ donation goes ahead and are more likely to support your decision if they know it is what you wanted. Please add your name and decision to the NHS Organ Donor Register to help save more lives. It takes just two minutes to sign up to be a lifesaver, online or using the NHS App.”

Search organ donation online, visit www.organdonation.nhs.uk or use the NHS App.

