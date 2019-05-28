Blackpool to host "Murder Trial Live" - here's everything we know about the macabre new social experiment

Have your say

A strange new social experiment - "Murder Trial Live" - will be coming to Blackpool.

Attendees will decide the outcome of a mock murder trial that will take place over the course of the evening.

The event - which organisers describe as "a world first experiment" - aims to test the robustness of the UK's judicial system by analysing the outcome of 40 similar evenings held all over the country.

An in-house team of legal experts - including the barrister behind Channel 4’s hit series ‘The Trial -a murder in the family’ - have produced case designed to accurately reflect what a real jury is privy to in court.

The ITAE Group - once featured on Dragon's Den for their "semi-synthetic" human dissection experience - are also involved in the production.

On trial is Mr Frank Lane, who is accused of murdering his wife Alison Lane on 25th March 2017, however, no body has been found.

Presided over by a judge, the trial will begin with the examination and cross examination of witnesses for the prosecution and the defence.

The show's executive producer, Samuel Piri, said, “There’s a real current appetite for crime and justice programmes at the moment and we wanted to test how fit for purpose our justice system is in this modern age.

"The fascinating thing about this experiment is that the same trial and evidence could produce different verdicts in different locations – it’s fascinating.”

Following the trial, attendees will deliberate before giving a verdict - exactly like a real jury.

Alex Khan, who attended a "Murder Trial Live" event earlier in the year, said “The experience was incredible, there were people who had made up their minds before they had even sat down."

Attendees will hear the cross examination of witnesses by the prosecution and defence.

"The whole thing is a mind game, a man’s liberty is at stake here and the weight of responsibility is huge."

"I began to question my own decisions.”

The ITAE Group are seeking 150 jurors at the experiment which is taking place at an as-yet undisclosed location in Blackpool on Wednesday, August 21, 2019.

Tickets cost £55.00 and include a two course meal before the trial begins.

Jurors can sign up to take part at www.themurdertriallive.co.uk.