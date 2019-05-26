Arrest made today as police probe attempted murder of man from Blackpool

A Liverpool man has been arrested as part of an investigation into the attempted murder of a man from Blackpool.

The 27-year-old was detained on suspicion of attempted murder this morning by Merseyside Police at an address in the city.

Police were called to Elizabeth Street, Blackpool, at around 8.45pm on Sunday, May 19, after a man had been found with significant injuries.

The victim, 23, had been slashed to his throat and stabbed to his body.

He is believed to have been injured following an altercation in the Iddon Court block of flats before he made his way outside where the attack continued on Elizabeth Street.

He remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Two men, aged 32 and 39 and from Blackpool were initially arrested close to the scene on suspicion of attempted murder.

The 39-year-old was later released under investigation pending further inquiries for the attempted murder as well as a separate drugs offence.

The 32-year-old was released without charge in relation to the attempted murder but also released under investigation pending further inquiries for a drugs offence.

In addition, a 38-year-old woman was arrested yesterday on suspicion of assisting an offender in connection with this investigation.

She remains in police custody at this time.

DS Chris Williams, of Lancashire’s Force Major Investigation Team (FMIT), said: “Our inquiries continues into exactly what happened to the victim and why. He is recovering well but is incredibly lucky to be alive.

“I would urge anyone who may have been concerned to come forward previously to get in touch and speak to us in confidence. You may have vital information to assist our investigation into this terrible attack.”

You can call 101 quoting log number 1469 of May 19th. Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be reached anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.