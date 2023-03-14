News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool thief Grant Durnion jailed for 8 years after robbery and burglary offences

A 30-year-old Blackpool man has been jailed for eight years after pleading guilty to robbery and other offences.

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 14th Mar 2023, 10:19 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 10:19 GMT

Grant Durnion, formerly of Westmorland Avenue, was sentenced at Preston Crown Court on Friday, March 10.

He was convicted of robbery on a person, two residential burglaries, theft of a motor vehicle and fraud.

He pleaded guilty to all offences and was sentenced to a total of eight years in prison for his crimes.

Grant Durnion, 30, formerly of Westmorland Avenue, Blackpool was jailed for 8 years after pleading guilty to robbery, two burglaries, theft of a motor vehicle and fraud
Grant Durnion, 30, formerly of Westmorland Avenue, Blackpool was jailed for 8 years after pleading guilty to robbery, two burglaries, theft of a motor vehicle and fraud
Grant Durnion, 30, formerly of Westmorland Avenue, Blackpool was jailed for 8 years after pleading guilty to robbery, two burglaries, theft of a motor vehicle and fraud
Det Sgt Stuart Reid, of Blackpool’s Targeted Crime Team, said: “Durnion presented a real risk to the community of Blackpool committing serious offences of this nature.

"I am grateful to those victims who supported the prosecution of this thief.

"The sentence imposed by the court reflects the gravity of his offending and goes a long way to offering some closure for the victims.”

Blackpool man arrested after 6 hour rooftop standoff with police in Lytham Road
Joseph Wildly, 35, was jailed for three years after being convicted of committing a distraction style residential burglary and three fraud offences
Joseph Wildly, 35, was jailed for three years after being convicted of committing a distraction style residential burglary and three fraud offences
Joseph Wildly, 35, was jailed for three years after being convicted of committing a distraction style residential burglary and three fraud offences

Second Blackpool burglar jailed

Durnion was one of two Blackpool burglars to be jailed, along with Joseph Wildly who preyed on an elderly person living alone.

Wildly, 35, from Blackpool, was convicted of committing a distraction style residential burglary and three fraud offences.

He also appeared at Preston Crown Court on Friday (March 10) where he was sentenced to three years in prison.

Det Sgt Stuart Reid said: “Wildly preyed on a lone elderly victim to enter their home.

“He pretend to be in distress and in need of assistance and whilst they were distracted trying to help him, he stole their belongings.

“This is a particularly callous and deceitful type of burglary that can have a devastating and lasting effects on victims.

“I hope today’s sentencing gives the victim some comfort and allows them to move on.”