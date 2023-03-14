Police were called to the scene at The Bridge pub in Lytham Road at around 7.30pm after a man climbed up scaffolding and began throwing objects off the building’s roof.

The standoff continued for around 6 hours until the man gave himself up and came down at 1.25am.

Officers closed surrounding roads to protect the public after he refused to come down, with some officers forced to seek shelter when bottles and roof tiles came crashing down.

It was reported that a police van was damaged during the bombardment, which left smashed glass and other debris scattered along the road and pavements.

Ambulance crews also attended but Lancashire Police confirmed no one was injured.

A police spokesman told the Gazette: "A 41-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of public order – affray.

“He came down at about 1.25am and was arrested. He remains in custody.”

Earlier that evening, Blackpool Police posted on social media: “We are currently dealing with an incident in Lytham Road, Blackpool, where a man has climbed on top of a building and is throwing objects off the roof.

“Our immediate priority is his safety and that of the public. We have closed surrounding roads to allow us to deal with this incident.