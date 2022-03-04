Blackpool teenager wanted on recall to prison after attack outside Walkabout bar

Levi Neil, 18, is wanted by police after the man suffered a broken jaw in the assault outside Walkabout bar in Queen Street on Sunday, December 19.

Neil has been wanted on recall to prison since the incident, but detectives say he is evading arrest.

He is described as 5ft 11in tall, with blue eyes and a medium build. His last known address was Southbank Avenue, off Midgeland Road.

Lancashire Police is urging anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward.

Det Con Joseph Ghigi, of Blackpool Police, said: “Neil knows he is wanted in connection with a serious offence.

“I would encourage anyone who knows where he is to come forward and speak to police.”

If you can help police, you can call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 1105 of December 19.

