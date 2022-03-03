Bernadette Connolly, 45, was last seen on CCTV on Donabate Beach in Malahide, Dublin, on January 7.

Ms Connolly's daughter, Jade, confirmed on Thursday (March 3) that her mum’s remains were recovered from a beach in Blackpool.

Taking to Instagram, Jade thanked the public for their help over the last few weeks.

The body of missing woman from Dublin who disappeared almost eight weeks ago has been found in Blackpool.

“I write this message with a heavy heart,” she wrote.

“My family and I have received tragic news that a woman’s body was recovered from a beach in Blackpool and it’s confirmed to be my beloved mam Bernadette Connolly.

“We will always remember her smile, strong character and love. Mam and I have had 30 years together, for that I am grateful, and our memories will live forever.”

"This experience has been incredibly difficult for us and we couldn't have done it alone,” Jade added.

"From day one my family and I received so much unconditional and tireless support across the nation and worldwide, for which we can’t express enough gratitude.

“As her daughter, I truly know I did all I could in my power to find her. We prayed for people to light a path to bring her home and we’re so grateful to have her back and can now lay her to rest.

“This is a tragedy no family should have to bear, so we ask please that you respect our privacy during this time of grieving.”

