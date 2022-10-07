News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool teenager arrested on suspicion of being armed with a knife and dealing drugs

A teenager suspected of carrying a knife and dealing drugs has been arrested in Blackpool.

By The Newsroom
Friday, 7th October 2022, 12:11 pm - 1 min read
Updated Friday, 7th October 2022, 12:15 pm

Two PCSOs were on the beat in the Brunswick area when they spotted a young man wielding a knife on Wednesday night (October 5).

The officers had been patrolling the streets in response to reports of drug dealing and other criminal activity in the neighbourhood.

After spotting a young man who appeared to be armed with a knife, the pair called for back-up and an 18-year-old was arrested and taken into custody.

PCSOs on patrol in Blackpool in response to concerns about drug dealing in the community

Officers then searched a home in the area and their teenage suspect was further arrested on suspicion of dealing drugs.

A police spokesman said: “As a direct result of community information, an 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife and possession with intent to supply controlled drugs.

“We will update you further when we have an outcome for this investigation.”

In a message to the community, the force added: “Please continue to speak to your local policing team about your concerns.

"You won't always see the outcomes but I can assure you each piece of the puzzle you give us helps us successfully prosecute offenders in our communities.”