Two PCSOs were on the beat in the Brunswick area when they spotted a young man wielding a knife on Wednesday night (October 5).

The officers had been patrolling the streets in response to reports of drug dealing and other criminal activity in the neighbourhood.

After spotting a young man who appeared to be armed with a knife, the pair called for back-up and an 18-year-old was arrested and taken into custody.

PCSOs on patrol in Blackpool in response to concerns about drug dealing in the community

Officers then searched a home in the area and their teenage suspect was further arrested on suspicion of dealing drugs.

A police spokesman said: “As a direct result of community information, an 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife and possession with intent to supply controlled drugs.

“We will update you further when we have an outcome for this investigation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a message to the community, the force added: “Please continue to speak to your local policing team about your concerns.