Blackpool teenager arrested on suspicion of being armed with a knife and dealing drugs
A teenager suspected of carrying a knife and dealing drugs has been arrested in Blackpool.
Two PCSOs were on the beat in the Brunswick area when they spotted a young man wielding a knife on Wednesday night (October 5).
The officers had been patrolling the streets in response to reports of drug dealing and other criminal activity in the neighbourhood.
After spotting a young man who appeared to be armed with a knife, the pair called for back-up and an 18-year-old was arrested and taken into custody.
Most Popular
Officers then searched a home in the area and their teenage suspect was further arrested on suspicion of dealing drugs.
A police spokesman said: “As a direct result of community information, an 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife and possession with intent to supply controlled drugs.
“We will update you further when we have an outcome for this investigation.”