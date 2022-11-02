Blackpool teenager appears in court after gun scare in West Park Drive

Locklan Marsden-Price, 18, was arrested yesterday (Tuesday, November 2) after police were called to reports of a man armed with a pistol in West Park Drive at around 1pm on Halloween (October 31).

Armed officers were deployed to the area but found no trace of the gunman, and Lancashire Police later released CCTV images of a man they wanted to speak to as part of their enquiries.

Marsden-Price, of Watson Road, Blackpool, was arrested the following day. Officers recovered a BB gun and the teenager was charged on suspicion of possessing an imitation firearm in public.

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

He made his first appearance at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday, November 2).

The court heard how one driver allegedly swerved in the road after he saw Marsden-Price ‘wave the gun around’ whilst he walked next to the road.

He is charged with having the imitation firearm – a BB gun designed to resemble a semi automatic pistol – in public and using it so that another male was in fear that it would be used against him.

Magistrates sent Marsden-Price for trial at Preston Crown Court on Wednesday, November 30.

The defendant's lawyer, Patrick Nelligan, said his client had bought the gun at a joke shop. He said the gun was handed over to Lancashire Police after the force shared CCTV images of his teenage client as part of a public appeal to identify the gunman.