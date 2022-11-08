The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is alleged to have carried out the attack on a complete stranger at Houndshill on Saturday afternoon (November 5).

Scott Parker, prosecuting at Blackpool Youth Court, said the accused twice struck a man on the neck and arm in an incident captured on CCTV.

The victim, who was not seriously injured, was one of three friends on a visit to the resort from Wolverhampton.

The incident happened at Houndshill Shopping Centre at around 12.30pm on Saturday (November 5)

A second youth, aged 16, was also arrested in connection with the attack but has since been released under investigation.

The prosecutor applied for the 17-year-old, from central Blackpool, to be remanded in custody.

He said the teenager was already on police bail for the possession and supply of Class A drugs and possession of weapons.

Steven Duffy, prosecuting, added that the 17-year-old had so far not been charged with these previous alleged offences.

“He has no previous convictions and I am concerned he has become embroiled in this sort of thing,” said Mr Duffy. “There is a suggestion he is being used by others,” he told the court.

His client, who broke down crying in the secure court dock, is charged with causing an affray, threatening a male with a machete and attempted wounding.

The youth will next appear at court on Thursday, November 10.

