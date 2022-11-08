News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool teenager appears in court accused of machete attack in Houndshill Shopping Centre

A Blackpool teenager wept in court as he was accused of attacking a stranger whilst armed with a machete in a busy shopping centre at the weekend.

By Matthew Calderbank
11 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Nov 2022, 1:15pm

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is alleged to have carried out the attack on a complete stranger at Houndshill on Saturday afternoon (November 5).

Scott Parker, prosecuting at Blackpool Youth Court, said the accused twice struck a man on the neck and arm in an incident captured on CCTV.

The victim, who was not seriously injured, was one of three friends on a visit to the resort from Wolverhampton.

The incident happened at Houndshill Shopping Centre at around 12.30pm on Saturday (November 5)

A second youth, aged 16, was also arrested in connection with the attack but has since been released under investigation.

The prosecutor applied for the 17-year-old, from central Blackpool, to be remanded in custody.

He said the teenager was already on police bail for the possession and supply of Class A drugs and possession of weapons.

Steven Duffy, prosecuting, added that the 17-year-old had so far not been charged with these previous alleged offences.

“He has no previous convictions and I am concerned he has become embroiled in this sort of thing,” said Mr Duffy. “There is a suggestion he is being used by others,” he told the court.

His client, who broke down crying in the secure court dock, is charged with causing an affray, threatening a male with a machete and attempted wounding.

The youth will next appear at court on Thursday, November 10.

He was given bail on condition he lives at an address in Fleetwood and has an electronically tagged curfew. He was also banned from visiting Blackpool.