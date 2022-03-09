Blackpool takeaway owner denies breaching food hygiene laws including failing to implement pest control
The owner of a Blackpool fast food takeaway has denied breaching food safety and hygiene laws including the alleged failure to implement pest control.
Fifty-year-old Tafayul Choudhury, who runs the TFC outlet on Highfield Road, denied eight separate allegations in a prosecution brought by Blackpool Council.
The town's magistrates were told by defence lawyer Trevor Colebourne that Choudhury of Salthouse Avenue, Blackpool denied the offences.
The charges relate to the alleged lack of cleanliness on the premises and improper food storage.
He faces an offence of having substandard cleanliness of fittings and equipment and failing to implement pest control procedures.
Others charges relate to hand washing facilities and document offences.
Magistrates fixed the trial for May 18, 2022.
