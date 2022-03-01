Blackpool food hygiene: These are the latest takeaways and eateries to have a new rating published

Takeaways and other establishments across the town have fared well in the ratings handed out by the Food Standards Agency so far this year.

Of the ten businesses in the resort which were rated last month, after inspections were carried out, half of them were given the maximum rating of five stars and others were not far off.

Such ratings are not freely given out however, as the Agency has a remit to pull no punches if standards are below those required - and it doesn’t.

Businesses that serve food are rated on how hygienically it is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored; the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, lay-out, lighting, ventilation and other facilities, as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

A one star rating means “major improvement is necessary”, a two star means “some improvement is necessary”, three star means “hygiene standards are generally satisfactory”, while four star means “hygiene standards are good” and five stars means “hygiene standards are very good”.

Ratings were handed out throughout 2021 with mixed results but this year the hygiene standards have been impressive.

Most of the these inspections took place in January, with the ratings then published on the Food Standards Agency website last month.

The Food Standards Agency says: “Our job is to use our expertise and influence so that people can trust that the food they buy and eat is safe and what it says it is.”

1. Big Blue Hotel Clifton Drive, Blackpool - five stars

2. Pizza Palace takeaway 105 Lytham Road, Blackpool - four stars

3. Efendy Pizzeria takeaway 114-116 St Annes Road, Blackpool - four stars

4. Yoochat Bubble Tea 22 Bank Hey Street, Blackpool - five stars