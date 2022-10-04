Blackpool Sports Centre reopens after being broken into and trashed by vandals

The leisure centre in Stanley Park was forced to close on Monday after vandals broke in at around 8.30pm and wrecked the newly refurbished reception area and offices.

CSI visited the scene to investigate and gather evidence before the sports centre was reopened to the public at 4pm.

Blackpool Council has assessed the damage, which it describes as ‘significant’, but have not said how much it will likely cost to repair.

CSI at the scene of the break-in at Blackpool Sports Centre on Monday (October 3). Pic credit: Active Blackpool

The vandalism comes just weeks after the sports centre in West Park Drive completed a renovation of its reception area and other facilities.

A local mum who visited shortly after the centre reopened described the extent of the damage caused by the vandals.

She said: “I’m here now for one of my children’s activities, the place is trashed. Windows in doors all broken, partition walls all kicked in between courts, vending machines all smashed.

"Absolutely awful. You can tell the staff have had to work their backsides off to get it back to any form of normal to reopen this evening.”

A Blackpool Council spokesman said: “Unfortunately, on Sunday evening Blackpool Sports Centre was broken into and vandalised, causing significant damage to our reception area, offices and other areas of our building.

"We have assessed the damage and the police are carrying out their investigations.

"CSI have now released the building back to us, and we've worked hard to ensure our customer-facing areas are ready, so we can welcome our customers back through our doors.

"We won't stop smiling and doing everything we can for our customers and the communities we support!”

Police investigation ongoing

Lancashire Police said an investigation is ongoing and is asking anyone with information to get in touch.

A police spokesman added: “We were called to reports of a burglary at the Blackpool Sports Centre at approximately 8.27pm on September 2.

"A considerable amount of damage was caused inside the premises and our investigations are ongoing.”