Officers from recently carried out a plain-clothed operation which focussed on shoplifting in the Blackpool South area.

Police identified hotspots within the resort that had seen a spike in shoplifting offences using recent data.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plain-clothed officers were located throughout the affected stores, with uniformed officers patrolling nearby.

Shoplifters were targeted by plain-clothed officers following a spike in thefts in South Shore (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Ten people were subsequently stopped and searched, and a number of people were dealt with for theft offences, including:

Advertisement Hide Ad

- One man was issued with a fine for theft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

- One man was reported for summons for four offences after admitting a further three theft offences on the day.

- One woman was identified for previous shoplifting offences and an investigation is ongoing.

Sgt Paul Regan, from Blackpool Police, said: “This was a successful operation with some great results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The operation supported some of the highest-affected stores in Blackpool South, and we are looking to continue this initiative to stamp-out shoplifting and hold the offenders to account.