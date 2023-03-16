Blackpool shoplifters targeted by plain-clothed police officers after spike in thefts
Thieves were targeted by plain-clothed officers following a recent spike in shoplifting offences in Blackpool.
Officers from recently carried out a plain-clothed operation which focussed on shoplifting in the Blackpool South area.
Police identified hotspots within the resort that had seen a spike in shoplifting offences using recent data.
Plain-clothed officers were located throughout the affected stores, with uniformed officers patrolling nearby.
Ten people were subsequently stopped and searched, and a number of people were dealt with for theft offences, including:
- One man was issued with a fine for theft.
- One man was reported for summons for four offences after admitting a further three theft offences on the day.
- One woman was identified for previous shoplifting offences and an investigation is ongoing.
Sgt Paul Regan, from Blackpool Police, said: “This was a successful operation with some great results.
“The operation supported some of the highest-affected stores in Blackpool South, and we are looking to continue this initiative to stamp-out shoplifting and hold the offenders to account.