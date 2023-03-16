News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool shoplifters targeted by plain-clothed police officers after spike in thefts

Thieves were targeted by plain-clothed officers following a recent spike in shoplifting offences in Blackpool.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 16th Mar 2023, 14:32 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 14:33 GMT

Officers from recently carried out a plain-clothed operation which focussed on shoplifting in the Blackpool South area.

Police identified hotspots within the resort that had seen a spike in shoplifting offences using recent data.

Plain-clothed officers were located throughout the affected stores, with uniformed officers patrolling nearby.

Shoplifters were targeted by plain-clothed officers following a spike in thefts in South Shore (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Ten people were subsequently stopped and searched, and a number of people were dealt with for theft offences, including:

- One man was issued with a fine for theft.

- One man was reported for summons for four offences after admitting a further three theft offences on the day.

- One woman was identified for previous shoplifting offences and an investigation is ongoing.

Sgt Paul Regan, from Blackpool Police, said: “This was a successful operation with some great results.

“The operation supported some of the highest-affected stores in Blackpool South, and we are looking to continue this initiative to stamp-out shoplifting and hold the offenders to account.

“You never know when you will be in the presence of a plain-clothed police officer.”