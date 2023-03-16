Officers from the West Targeted Crime Unit took down a major supply operation between October 2020 and June 2021.

It targeted dealers bringing in large quantities of Class A drugs into the Blackpool area which were then distributed at street level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One arm of the Operation Warrior investigation resulted in a Wyre-based gang – Michael Welsh, Gary Johnson, Kristoffer Pilkington and Christopher Dixon – being arrested and convicted for distributing cocaine.

(FIRST ROW) Jack Haughton, James Black ,Debra Curran, John Kirkwood, Saul Harvey, William Welsh, Kristoffer Pilkington (SECOND ROW) Andrew Sweet, Darren Thomas, Christopher Dixon, Gary Johnson, Christopher Sharrock, Anthony Hayes (THIRD ROW) Kyle Sullivan, Craig Wright, Liam Kelly, Jake Belcher, Ryan Taylor, Jae Prince, Daniel Myerscough (FOURTH ROW) Alan Laughlin, Daniel Holt, Toni Butcher, Michael Welsh, Kyle McCabe, Anthony Judge (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Another part of the operation focused on a cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin supply ring which was controlled by Daniel Myerscough.

Myerscough was responsible for arranging and purchasing bulk quantities of drugs, with him assisted by several people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of those who helped him was James Black, who at the time was serving a prison sentence for drug trafficking offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

995g of 81% purity cocaine seized from Debra Curran's car (Credit: Lancashire Police)

During his time in prison, Black had access to four different phone numbers and evidence showed him to be in contact with drug deal lines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drugs were sold via contact with deal phone lines, which would advertise drugs for sale.

That line was operated by a number of the offenders, with Myerscough having regular contact with individuals controlling deal lines or those who owed him money from having use of a deal line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Det Insp Kathryn Riley of Lancashire Police, said: “This was a complex investigation which targeted the activity of offenders bringing large quantities of Class A drugs into the Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde areas.

13.5kg of heroin seized during the operation (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We targeted people operating at different levels within organised crime groups.

“The operation led to a large number of people being convicted and the length of the custodial sentences handed out by the courts confirms how seriously the supply of drugs is taken.

“Drugs can do serious harm to communities and this operation sends out the message that we won’t tolerate drug dealing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Snowden, Police and Crime Commissioner for Lancashire said: “It’s important that we send a clear message to criminals that police are coming to get you, and this is another great example of the work officers do, every single day, to disrupt and dismantle organised crime gangs and put them behind bars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cash found in a cooking pot at Michael Welsh's address (Credit: Lancashire Police)

“It’s what Op Warrior is all about, taking the fight to criminals that blight our communities, delivering on my Fighting Crime Plan and seeing even more arrests, more asset seizures and more drugs off our streets.

"Results like this, which will directly make Lancashire safer, is what the public want to see and delivers on a top priority in my Fighting Crime Plan.

“I would encourage anyone to report suspicious activity, or any information that might help in bringing criminals to justice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We continue to go after more and make sure those involved in organised crime feel the full force of the law and have their day in court.”

The defendants were sentenced at hearings at Preston Crown Court.

If you are concerned about drug dealing in your community you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Those sentenced:

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Michael Welsh, 56, of Ash Road, Thornton: eight years and eight months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Gary Johnson, 63, of Rede Avenue, Fleetwood: five years and five months.

- Christopher Dixon, 31, of Swallow Close, Thornton: two years and five months.

- Kristoffer Pilkington, 41, Blackpool Road, Poulton: two years and nine months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Daniel Myerscough, 34, of Stoneway Road, Thornton: 10 years.

- James Black, 37, of Kildare Avenue, Thornton: 13 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Alan Laughlin, 54, of Lune Grove, Blackpool: seven years and six months.

- Kyle Sullivan, 36, of Springfield Grove, Liverpool: nine years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Christopher Sharrock, 30, of Lancaster Road, Wigan: 10 years.

- Debra Curran, 56, of Airdrie Place, Blackpool: five years and five months.

- Anthony Hayes, 35, of Lennox Court, Blackpool: four years and six months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Anthony Judge, 53, of the Promenade, Blackpool: two years and two months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Liam Kelly, 52, of Kairnryan Close, Bispham, Blackpool: four years and six months.

- Craig Wright, 39, of no fixed address: nine years.

- Jake Belcher, 23, of Salthouse Avenue, Blackpool: three years and six months.

- Tony Butcher, 34, of Airdrie Place, Blackpool: four years and five months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Kyle McCabe, 27, of Coleridge Road, Blackpool: three years and six months.

- Saul Harvey, 24, of Nolan Street, Manchester: two years and two months.

- Jack Houghton, 23, of School Road, Blackpool: three years.

- Jae Prince, 33, of Westmorland Road, Blackpool: two years and eight months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

- William Welsh, 25, of Warley Road, Blackpool: four years and four months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Andrew Sweet, 47, of Falmouth Road, Blackpool: six years.

- Ryan Taylor, 22, of Acorn Mews, Blackpool: four years and six months.

- John Kirkwood, 39, of George Street, Blackpool: five years and five months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Daniel Holt, 24, of First Avenue, Blackpool: two years.