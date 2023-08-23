A woman in her 30s was rescued from the sea near Central Pier last night (Tuesday, August 22).

Emergency services were called to reports of a woman in a state of distress who had entered the water at around 5pm.

Police and ambulance crews attended and with support from the Coastguard and RNLI, the woman – aged in her 30s – was brought safely out of the water.

She was treated at the scene by North West Ambulance Service and later taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for further treatment.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called around 5pm yesterday (Tuesday, August 22) to a report of concern for safety close to Central Pier, Blackpool.

“Emergency services, with support from the Coastguard and RNLI, attended the scene after a woman in her 30s had entered the water.

“The woman was safely removed and later taken to hospital for further treatment.”

Second incident in two days

It was the second concern for welfare incident near Central Pier in 48 hours after a woman was also rescued from the sea after falling from the pier on Monday (August 21).

Lifeboat crews were called into action at around 2.45pm with two rescue boats deployed to search for the woman in the water.

She was rescued and brought ashore where she was handed into the care of the ambulance service.