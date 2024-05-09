Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lancashire Police say an investigation is under way...

A 13-year-old girl was taken to hospital by ambulance after she was attacked by another pupil at school.

Police were called to St Mary’s Catholic Academy in Layton after a fight broke out shortly before 2pm on Tuesday, April 23. The schoolgirl’s injuries were not as serious as initially feared and she has since returned to school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancashire Police said an investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Police were called to St Mary’s Catholic Academy in St Walburgas Road, Blackpool after a fight between two schoolgirls on April 23

Headteacher speaks out

School headteacher Simon Eccles told the Gazette how he was concerned by stories circulating on social media since the incident, wrongly claiming the schoolgirl was seriously injured and in intensive care.

Dismissing these rumours as “inaccurate and unhelpful”, Mr Eccles said he was alarmed at the false reports shared on Facebook groups. He believes the ‘exaggerated reports’ are due to confusion with another incident which happened around a mile away in Layton Road that same afternoon.

In this unrelated incident, an air ambulance landed at Layton Rec with paramedics attending the scene of crash involving a cyclist and a car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Headteacher Simon Eccles has expressed concern over "inaccurate and unhelpful stories" shared on social media following the fight at St Mary's Catholic Academy on April 23

Mr Eccles said the academy does not usually comment on incidents which involve pupils, but in this case he has issued a statement to help clarify what occurred on school grounds.

He said: “It is apparent that a number of inaccurate and unhelpful stories are circulating on social media causing concern for parents.

“We have messaged parents today to reassure them with the following:

“I am aware that a number of unhelpful and inaccurate stories are circulating on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To reassure you, I can confirm that we dealt with an isolated incident at St Mary's on April 23 involving two pupils.

“An ambulance was called as a precaution and the student concerned has returned to school.

“We have dealt with the issue using our usual processes and have supported the small number of students involved.”

Police investigating

A police spokesperson said: “We were called to reports of a fight between students at St Mary’s Catholic Academy, St Walburgas Road at shortly before 2pm on April 23.

“Officers attended, and a 13-year-old girl was taken to hospital with injuries. These were thankfully relatively minor, and she was later discharged.