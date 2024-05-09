Blackpool schoolgirl, 13, taken to hospital after fight at St Mary’s Catholic Academy
A 13-year-old girl was taken to hospital by ambulance after she was attacked by another pupil at school.
Police were called to St Mary’s Catholic Academy in Layton after a fight broke out shortly before 2pm on Tuesday, April 23. The schoolgirl’s injuries were not as serious as initially feared and she has since returned to school.
Lancashire Police said an investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.
Headteacher speaks out
School headteacher Simon Eccles told the Gazette how he was concerned by stories circulating on social media since the incident, wrongly claiming the schoolgirl was seriously injured and in intensive care.
Dismissing these rumours as “inaccurate and unhelpful”, Mr Eccles said he was alarmed at the false reports shared on Facebook groups. He believes the ‘exaggerated reports’ are due to confusion with another incident which happened around a mile away in Layton Road that same afternoon.
In this unrelated incident, an air ambulance landed at Layton Rec with paramedics attending the scene of crash involving a cyclist and a car.
Mr Eccles said the academy does not usually comment on incidents which involve pupils, but in this case he has issued a statement to help clarify what occurred on school grounds.
He said: “It is apparent that a number of inaccurate and unhelpful stories are circulating on social media causing concern for parents.
“We have messaged parents today to reassure them with the following:
“I am aware that a number of unhelpful and inaccurate stories are circulating on social media.
“To reassure you, I can confirm that we dealt with an isolated incident at St Mary's on April 23 involving two pupils.
“An ambulance was called as a precaution and the student concerned has returned to school.
“We have dealt with the issue using our usual processes and have supported the small number of students involved.”
Police investigating
A police spokesperson said: “We were called to reports of a fight between students at St Mary’s Catholic Academy, St Walburgas Road at shortly before 2pm on April 23.
“Officers attended, and a 13-year-old girl was taken to hospital with injuries. These were thankfully relatively minor, and she was later discharged.
“Enquiries are ongoing.”