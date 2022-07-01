Officers were called to Sapphires drag cabaret in Talbot Road in the early hours of Friday, June 24 after a number of people were assaulted.

One of the victims was a female member of the door staff who was punched in the face and suffered a broken jaw.

Today (July 1), police released two images of a man they want to speak to about the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police want to speak to this man in connection with a number of assaults, including one on a female member of door staff at Sapphires in Talbot Road, Blackpool

A police spokesperson said: "Do you know this man? We want to speak to him in connection with a number of assaults, including one on a female member of the door staff at Sapphires, Talbot Road, Blackpool, which left her with serious facial injuries.

"It happened at approximately 2.20am on June 24. The member of door staff suffered a broken jaw and other injuries to her face."