Fire crews were called out after smoke was seen rising from an empty shop in Harrington Avenue, South Shore yesterday morning (Thursday, June 30).

Police closed the road whilst four fire engines and their crews tackled the fire at the former offices of a ceiling supplier at around 5.25am.

Drone footage captured fire crews in action as they forced their way into the semi-detached building next to Irie Hair and Beauty salon.

Fire crews at the scene of the fire in Harrington Avenue, South Shore on Thursday morning (June 30). Pic credit: JC Photography

Firefighters wore breathing apparatus to enter the smoke-filled building where they discovered a large cannabis grow.

Around 120 plants were found in the upper floors where they had been growing under powerful lights.

After hosing down the flames and using a thermal imaging camera to check for any hot spots, the fire service reported their findings to police.

Around 120 plants were found in the empty shop in Harrington Avenue, South Shore after a fire broke out on Thursday (June 30). Pic credit: JC Photography

The scene was handed over to officers who secured the site and arranged for the remains of the plants to be seized and destroyed.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service has declined to say whether the fire was directly caused by the cannabis grow.

“The cause of the fire is still under investigation,” said a fire service spokesman. “The incident is now being led by Lancashire Police”.

No arrests have been made at this stage.

A police spokesman said: “We can confirm that cannabis was found – about 120 plants. No arrests at this stage and enquiries are ongoing.”