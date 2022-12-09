Joey Hoban, 35, was released from prison in November with a violent offender order. Police have warned the public that he should not be approached.

As part of Hoban’s order, he was told that he must register an address with police, but he failed to do so, breaching the conditions.

Hoban is described as white, 5ft 10in tall and of medium build. He has tattoos on his right arm, including the words ‘Bulldog’ and ‘violence’. Hoban is blind in his right eye.

Violent offender wanted by Blackpool Police

A Violent Offender Order (VOO) is a civil order given to offenders who have been released from prison but remain a threat to the public.

