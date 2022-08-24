Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Operation Whistle involves an officer from Blackpool Police teaming up with an officer from BTP, tasked to respond and proactively deter anti-social behaviour in and around the area of Blackpool North train station and Layton train station.

The operation runs weekly and is either focused on a Blackpool ward area or within the stations and trains on BTP's ground.

It is currently planned until the end of the school holidays.

Blackpool Police say that proactive work during this operation has already seen prevention opportunities in the area, such as identifying county lines running using the local train lines.