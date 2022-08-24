News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool Police team up with with British Transport Police to tackle anti-social behaviour

Blackpool Police have joined forces with British Transport Police (BTP) to launch an operation which tackles anti-social behaviour in Blackpool.

By Aimee Seddon
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 11:35 am

Operation Whistle involves an officer from Blackpool Police teaming up with an officer from BTP, tasked to respond and proactively deter anti-social behaviour in and around the area of Blackpool North train station and Layton train station.

The operation runs weekly and is either focused on a Blackpool ward area or within the stations and trains on BTP's ground.

It is currently planned until the end of the school holidays.

Blackpool Police and British Transport Police have launched Operation Whistle for the remainder of the school holidays.

Blackpool Police say that proactive work during this operation has already seen prevention opportunities in the area, such as identifying county lines running using the local train lines.

Operation Whistle has seen other standalone partnership events, such as using a knife arch and drug dogs within the stations to target offenders carrying drugs or weapons, as well as engaging with the community.