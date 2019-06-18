Blackpool Police hunt thief who left 62 year old woman with injuries to her legs, face, and arms after Church Street mugging

Have your say

A thief who left a 62 year old woman with injuries to her legs, face, and arms on Church Street is being hunted by Blackpool Police.

In a press release this afternoon, Blackpool Police appealed for information about the robbery - which happened on Sunday, June 9.

A CCTV image of a man the police want to speak to.

The 62 year old victim was pushed to the floor at around 10:20pm near the rear of the Salvation Army on Church Street, and her handbag was stolen.

Officers say she was left lying on the floor with injuries to her legs, face and arms before a passer-by stopped to help.

She was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for treatment.

A CCTV image of the man a police want to speak to.

The woman’s bank card was used a short time later at the Central Convenience Store, Central Drive, Blackpool.

Police have released CCTV footage of a man they want to speak to in connection with their investigation.

DC Jennie Speight of Blackpool CID, said: “This was a terrifying experience for the woman and we are doing all we can to find out who is responsible."

“If you have any information at all please contact us as soon as possible.”

A CCTV image of a man the police want to speak to.

Anyone with information can call 101 or 01253 604112 quoting log number 1538 of 9 June.

Alternatively you can email 4264@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.