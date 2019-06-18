Reads Avenue raid photos: armed and masked police arrest three men for conspiracy to supply class A drugs

Armed police have arrested three men on Reads Avenue for conspiracy to supply class A drugs, as part of a major operation.



Officers confirmed that the raid, which took place at around 3pm yesterday, was part of a cross-border operation.

Masked officers exit a high performance BMW. Photo: Dominic Corcoran

Photos of the incident show the moment that armed officers arrive on Reads Avenue, just a few doors down from Sylvester Care Centre.

A passerby says that a tactical ops police car rushed down the street to block it off from traffic, and that several officers lined the pavement to keep pedestrians at a safe distance.

Around seven plain clothes officers with masks over their faces can be seen exiting a high performance BMW outside a property on the street.

Officers line the pavement to keep pedestrians at a safe distance. Photo: Dominic Corcoran

West Yorkshire Police said that they had carried out the operation in Blackpool as part of a cross-border crack down on the supply of drugs.

They confirmed that three men, all aged 21, were arrested during the raid on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

The men are all from the West Yorkshire area, and remain in custody.