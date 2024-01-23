Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

A Blackpool Police spokesperson said: "At this stage no arrests have been made but our amazing CSI department have been very thorough today so watch this space……" The findings were made on day one of Blackpool Neighbourhood Policing team's 'Week Of Action', and the force will be sending messages out on all their social media platforms this week highlighting the sort of worktheir officers do every week.