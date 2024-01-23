Blackpool Police find two cannabis farms in Blackpool South worth over £260k
Two cannabis farms were found in Blackpool South yesterday (Monday, January 22) by the Nieghbourhood Policing Team.
As a result of local intelligence, two cannabis grows were located on Monday on Blackpool South.
Police attended both locations and seized approximately £262K worth of cannabis plants.
Some were still growing and some were already dried, vacuum-packed and ready for sale.
The electricity had been illegally bypassed leaving the building dangerously unsafe.
A Blackpool Police spokesperson said: "At this stage no arrests have been made but our amazing CSI department have been very thorough today so watch this space……" The findings were made on day one of Blackpool Neighbourhood Policing team's 'Week Of Action', and the force will be sending messages out on all their social media platforms this week highlighting the sort of worktheir officers do every week.