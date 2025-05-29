Police descended on a Bispham home earlier today in related to drug-related activity.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A warrant was executed at the address after intel was received relating to drugs.

Police descended on a Bispham home earlier today in related to drug-related activity. | Blackpool Police

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Blackpool Police said: “Today, officers executed a warrant at an address in Bispham as part of our ongoing efforts to disrupt suspected drug-related activity.

“Op Warrior is part of our commitment and strategy to target organised criminals and those who exploit vulnerable people.

“It's about sending a clear message to criminals that Blackpool is not a safe haven for them to operate in.”

They added that they will continue to work in partnership with communities and other agencies and will use all powers available to tackle and disrupt criminal behaviour.