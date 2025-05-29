Blackpool Police descend on Bispham house over drug related activity
A warrant was executed at the address after intel was received relating to drugs.
A spokesperson for Blackpool Police said: “Today, officers executed a warrant at an address in Bispham as part of our ongoing efforts to disrupt suspected drug-related activity.
“Op Warrior is part of our commitment and strategy to target organised criminals and those who exploit vulnerable people.
“It's about sending a clear message to criminals that Blackpool is not a safe haven for them to operate in.”
They added that they will continue to work in partnership with communities and other agencies and will use all powers available to tackle and disrupt criminal behaviour.