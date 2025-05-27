Blackpool McDonald's stabbing suspect guilty of "excessive self defence"
Kiran Pick, 20, was himself being attacked in the fast food takeaway in Bank Hey Street, Preston Crown Court was told.
He produced a knife and lashed out, wounding the other man in the arm.
Pick, of Maybole, Scotland, admitted wounding and possession of a bladed article in a public place.
join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
He was given a 15-month community order and ordered to do 100 hours’ unpaid work.
The court heard that in October 2024 Cameron Harris and his girlfriend went drinking in Blackpool and later went to McDonald's in Bank Hey Street.
At around 12.30am a witness heard a loud argument near the front door. He saw the victim and his girlfriend behaving aggressively towards Pick.
The witness stood between them and tried to calm things down. About 20 minutes later the victim, his girlfriend and another male came back and started hurling abuse at the defendant through the window.
It led to the victim then going back into McDonald's and punching the defendant in the face twice. Pick was then seen to strike out at his victim, who shouted "I've been stabbed."
Blood was spurting from his arm. The injured man was heard shouting "I'm going to f**** kill him."
Police were called and Pick was arrested. A knife was recovered nearby.
The court heard that Mr Harris, who was not charged with any offence, suffered an 8cm laceration to his upper arm.
Ellie McManus, for Pick, said he was a man of previous good character.He was in town for a music festival and had purchased the knife earlier in the day because he was a collector.
He had no intention of using it. Ms McManus said Pick was under the influence of alcohol when he went to McDonald's.
His partner said a drunken male had attempted to steal his drink and his hat from a table. There was a disagreement and the man returned with three others, which left Pick frightened.
The victim started to attack Pick and his girlfriend and the defendant felt "trapped and intimidated".
He recalled he had a knife in his jacket, so grabbed it and stabbed the victim in the arm.
Ms McManus said Pick had not planned it - it was a case of "excessive self defence."
She said Pick was a man of previous good character and he was full of remorse for what happened.
Judge Ian Unsworth KC said he accepted that Pick's victim was the aggressor for the majority of the incident.
He accepted it was an act of "excessive self defence."
Judge Unsworth also awarded £100 from central funds to the member of the public who tried to calm things down.