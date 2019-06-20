Blackpool Police called to primary school over "knife threat"

Have your say

Police were called to Layton Primary School after a Blackpool man was "threatened with a knife".

Officers say they responded to reports of a public order offence on Lynwood Avenue in Layton yesterday, at 3:12pm.

Layton Primary School.

A row had broken out between two men, outside the south entrance of Layton Primary School, just as children were leaving.

One of the men had been reportedly threatened with a knife.

Police arrested a 60 year old man from Blackpool at the scene, on suspicion of affray.

He has been released under investigation pending further inquiries.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

Layton Primary Headteacher, Jonathan Clucas, said: "We will continue to liaise with the police and provide them with any assistance that they require.

"Our priority has been to contact parents and guardians to provide them with as much information that is available and reassure them that this was an isolated incident."