United Utilities reassures Blackpool and Fleetwood residents after reports of strong chlorine smell and taste in tap water

Blackpool and Fleetwood residents tasting and smelling chlorine in their tap water have been reassured by United Utilities.

Some Fylde Coast locals have been reporting a strong chlorine taste and odour to the water they use in their homes since Monday.

One resident of Finsbury Avenue in Blackpool said the smell when he turned on his shower was "similar to when you walk into a swimming pool".

But United Utilities, the company in charge of Blackpool and Fleetwood's water supply, said there was no reason to think that chlorine levels were any higher than usual.

Their spokesman said: "We’re not aware of any issue with taste or odour in the Blackpool and Fleetwood area at the moment."

And they insisted that the public have nothing to worry about.

"Chlorine in drinking water is not harmful to health.

"It is in fact essential to protect public health and it is therefore added to drinking water at the final stage of treatment in order to kill any harmful germs that may be present, and concentrations are monitored closely, 24 hours a day.

"Chlorine concentrations can vary throughout the day and through the seasons, and may be higher if you live close to one of our treatment works.

"Some people may also be more sensitive to the taste and smell of chlorine than others.”