Blackpool Police bail 15 year old boy and 2 others after arrests for rape and sexual assault

A 15 year old boy is one of three people bailed by Blackpool Police as they investigate child sexual exploitation.

Today officers confirmed that the three males, a 15 year old, a 17 year old, and a 28 year old, have been bailed "pending further enquiries".

Police executed a series of dawn raids last week.

Earlier it was reported that the trio had been arrested on charges of rape and sexual assault.

Last week, Blackpool Police conducted a series of dawn raids across the town as part of an investigation into sexual exploitation of young girls.

Officers now say that the three figures have been bailed until Friday, June 28.

They say the investigation is still ongoing.