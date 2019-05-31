Blackpool Dawn Raids: 15 year old boy arrested with 2 others on suspicion of rape and sexual assault

Three people, including a 15 year old Blackpool boy, have been arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual assault in dawn raids this morning.

The arrests come as part of an ongoing investigation into the organised sexual exploitation of children in Blackpool.

Officers confirmed that a 15 year old boy was arrested at an address on Clifton Drive - alongside a 17 year old boy and a 28 year old man who were arrested on Westmorland Avenue.

READ MORE >>> Blackpool man convicted after stealing a roof...from the wrong building



Det Insp Eric Halford, of Blackpool Police, said: “Today’s activity is part of an on-going investigation into the sexual exploitation of young girls."

"We are determined to protect vulnerable children in Blackpool and elsewhere and to disrupt the harmful activity of groups we identify as grooming and exploiting youngsters."

Blackpool Police executed a series of dawn raids.

“I hope that the public are reassured that when concerns are raised we will take action."

"I also hope that what we have done today will help encourage anyone who experienced abuse to come forward and speak to us."

“Sexual exploitation is child abuse and, although they may not realise it, it puts the young victim at huge risk of damage to their physical, emotional and psychological health."

"It can take many forms, whether it occurs through a seemingly 'consensual' relationship with an older boyfriend, or a young person having sex in return for attention, gifts, alcohol or cigarettes."

"Anyone with concerns about child exploitation should call 101. In an emergency always dial 999.”

READ MORE >>> Kirkham Police update: Lancaster man contacts police after they issue a false imprisonment appeal



Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw said: "I set up Nest Lancashire to ensure children and young people across the county can access the support they need if they have been a victim of crime or are worried about what is happening to them.

Specialist support for victims of child sexual exploitation is an important part of the service."

"Often young people don’t see themselves as victims and so are less likely to speak to police, but there are dedicated teams of people working right across Lancashire from many different organisations to help victims recognise that they have been, or are being, exploited and to help them escape the cycle of abuse.

"Tackling child sexual exploitation and supporting victims of exploitation has been a priority from the start of my role... and working with other agencies we will continue to do all we can to ensure that children are protected and pursue and prosecute criminals who exploit them."