Blackpool man convicted after stealing a roof...from the wrong building

A man from Blackpool has been found guilty after accidentally stealing hundreds of tiles from the wrong roof.

A man decided to give his brother a real slating over a debt by removing his roof.

Modz 'N' Rockers

But 43-year-old Darren O’Hara’s blight on the tiles rebounded when he chose the wrong property, a court heard.

Instead of targeting his brother’s flat, O’Hara stripped the roof of a tattoo and piercing parlour next door.

O’Hara, of Yew Tree Road, Blackpool, admitted causing £695 worth of criminal damage to the roof of "Modz 'N' Rockers" on Onslow Road, Blackpool.

O'Hara was convicted at Blackpool Magistrate's Court

Blackpool Magistrates heard how he removed slate tiles, coping, flashing, and roof batons belonging to the owner of the tattoo parlour.

Prosecutor Pam Smith said the owner had gone to the toilet in his premises when he heard banging from the roof above.

“He went outside and into the alleyway which runs alongside his property."

"He saw O’Hara prising tiles from the roof and putting them in a pile. Some were damaged."

”When Mr Valance asked he what he thought he was doing, O’Hara told him to jog off ...these are mine.”

The victim took a picture of O’Hara and gave it to police, who traced him.

When O'Hara was interviewed by officers, the former factory worker told them: "My brother owed me £200 and I went to get it from him."

"He would not answer his front door so I decided to take his roof in lieu of the debt.I thought the roof was his roof.”

Trevor Colebourne, defending, said: ”This a really bizarre case. My client wanted to teach his brother a lesson but chose the wrong roof.”

The court heard that the owner had to have emergency repairs done to to his roof and then have the building re roofed.

Magistrates ordered O’Hara to pay his victim £500 compensation.

He was put on a 12 month community order during which he must do 20 days rehabilitation.

O’Hara, who is currently unemployed, was also fined £20.