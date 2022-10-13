Between 7pm and 8:30pm, Blackpool Police say there received reports of two vehicle interferences and one catalytic converter theft.

Today (October 13), people in the Stanley Park and Bloomfield areas will have seen a greater police presence as the force obtain CCTV and other evidence in relation to this matter.

Police added that four people in a small dark coloured 5 door hatchback vehicle, all wearing dark hoodies and some form of balaclava, have been seen jacking up vehicles and trying to steal their catalytic converters using hand-held tools.

Insp John Jennings-Wharton from Blackpool neighbourhood policing said: “Today my officers have been out in the areas targeted last night to reassure the community and to obtain important evidence.

"Whilst I cannot go into the detail, today has been very productive and we now have a lot of information to work through.

“I am appealing for people with CCTV or who may have seen any of these incidents to contact us. We know there are 4 of them in a small dark coloured vehicle which we believe to be on false plates.

“Let me be clear – I will not tolerate people targeting others personal property that they have worked hard for.

"I will have both uniformed and plain clothed officers in the area and responding to these incidents over the coming days and will do everything I can to identify and locate these people.”