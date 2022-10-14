News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool Police appeal for information after man was stabbed in a flat on Central Drive

Blackpool Police are appealing for witnesses after an assault in Blackpool in which a man was stabbed.​

By Aimee Seddon
48 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Oct 2022, 1:27pm

Police were called by the North West Ambulance Service to Central Drive at around 1.40am on Monday (October, 10) to reports that two masked men, carrying weapons, had entered a flat and assaulted a man in his 40s, leaving him with multiple stab injuries.​

The victim was taken to hospital where he is still recovering as of Friday, October 14.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was stabbed in Blackpool.​

DI Jill Vescovi, of West Division, said: “This is a serious assault which has left a man with some nasty injuries.​

“An investigation is very much underway to establish exactly what has occurred and I would ask anyone with CCTV or doorbell footage which captures the assault or anybody acting suspiciously in the area to contact police as soon as possible.​

“Although this is being treated as an isolated incident, patrols have been increased in the area to provide reassurance.”​

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting log number 58 of October 10, 2022.

Alternatively, you can email [email protected]