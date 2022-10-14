Blackpool Police appeal for information after man was stabbed in a flat on Central Drive

Police were called by the North West Ambulance Service to Central Drive at around 1.40am on Monday (October, 10) to reports that two masked men, carrying weapons, had entered a flat and assaulted a man in his 40s, leaving him with multiple stab injuries.​

The victim was taken to hospital where he is still recovering as of Friday, October 14.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was stabbed in Blackpool.​

DI Jill Vescovi, of West Division, said: “This is a serious assault which has left a man with some nasty injuries.​

“An investigation is very much underway to establish exactly what has occurred and I would ask anyone with CCTV or doorbell footage which captures the assault or anybody acting suspiciously in the area to contact police as soon as possible.​

“Although this is being treated as an isolated incident, patrols have been increased in the area to provide reassurance.”​

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting log number 58 of October 10, 2022.

