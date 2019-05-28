Blackpool Police apologise for the poor quality of CCTV footage while appealing for witnesses

Sketchy CCTV footage of a man has caused Blackpool Police to apologise while asking the public for help identifying him.

In a post on Facebook, an officer said: "Hi, apologies for the quality of the images, but does anyone recognise this guy in Poulton?"

The model of bike that was stolen.

"He steals a bike from the cycle rack at The Teanlowe Centre close to Bet Fred's, in broad daylight around lunchtime on the 16th of May 2019."

"Whilst wearing a Hi-viz jacket uses a pair of bolt cutters to remove a cycle lock and steals a 13 year old bike and is last seen riding off towards Queensway at Poulton Le Fylde."

"The bike is a Blue Coloured Voodoo Hoodoo mountain bike. "

"If you can help, let me know? Kev Berry Pc 2025 2025@lancashire.pnn.police.uk"