Although no details were released about the date of that incident, the name of the restaurant or if any damage was caused, it was just the latest of a series of anti-social flashpoints in the area.

In one incident last October, a police officer was attacked, with the force using a special dispersal order to try and combat "disorder" in an area bordered by Talbot Road, Devonshire Road, Grosvenor Street, and Church Street.

It led police to send out a message on Twitter: "Please make sure you know where your children are and call them home."

Blackpool Police are looking to tackle anti-social behaviour in the town's Brunswick area

Now the police have announced they are to hold a series of drop-in sessions to enable those affected by such issues to meet up with officers to discuss matters.

Yesterday (Friday June 17) police stated on social media: “We have continued this week working with partners to tackle the anti-social behaviour on Brunswick.

“Where required we will offer support to these young people and their families, but similarly, where required we will arrest and prosecute offenders.

“We are going to hold regular drop in sessions at the Surestart Centre on Gorton street every other Wednesday between 2.30pm and 4.30pm.

"If required, we can make them more often.

"The first one will be next Wednesday 22nd June.