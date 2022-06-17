The incident occurred when the victim, a 15-year-old girl, was waiting for a bus outside Layton Institute in Westcliffe Drive.

Police said she felt a man grab her bottom before he walked off towards Tesco.

The incident occurred at around 8.50am on May 23.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Do you recognise this man? Police want to speak to him in connection with a sexual assault in Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Officers on Friday (June 17) released a CCTV image of a man they believed could help with their investigation.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We have made numerous enquiries to identify the suspect.

“We would ask anybody with information on his whereabouts or the man himself to contact the police as soon as possible.”

The suspect is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall, and in his 40s.

He was wearing a grey cotton jacket and black adidas tracksuit bottoms with white stripes down the side.

No arrests have been made but police reassured the public there have been increased patrols in the area.

Anyone with information can email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 0323 of May 23.