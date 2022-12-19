Blackpool Police and NatWest Bank raise awareness of fraud during Christmas period

The event, branded ‘Don’t be a Victim’, was held at the bank’s Corporation Street branch and was attended by police officers from Blackpool’s Early Intervention Team.

Officers met with customers who have previously been victims of fraud, educating them on how not to fall victim to the latest scams by holding one-to-one sessions. Support materials were also provided for food banks, learning difficulties support and befriending services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Paul Austin said: “We had a fantastic time with NatWest. It was great to work alongside their staff and share our knowledge by supporting the most vulnerable within our community.

Blackpool Police at NatWest's ‘Don’t be a Victim’ event at the bank’s Corporation Street branch.

“Frauds can adversely affect victims and their families’ mental health and wellbeing, and it was good to be able to offer that re-assurance and additional information we have within our department around helping them cope with this.

“I look forward to similar events to share and work alongside partners to make more of our community aware, and to prevent this horrendous type of crime from happening as often as possible”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fallon Helsby, NatWest Branch Manager said: “I wish to send my personal thanks to PC Paul and PC Laura who attended on the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The advice given was well received by those who attended on the day and the event was a great success. We are hoping to hold similar events in the new year.”