Plumber and heating engineer David James Clayton made his first appearance at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court this morning (Wednesday, January 11).

The 40-year-old, of Beverley Grove, South Shore is charged with the attempted murder of his mother at her home in Matthews Court on Monday (January 9).

The court heard Clayton suffered a self-inflicted stab wound during the incident and required hospital treatment.

Blackpool plumber and heating engineer David James Clayton is charged with the attempted murder of his own mother with a sword on Monday, January , 2023

He is also charged with assault by beating and Section 18 (grievous bodily harm with intent) after allegedly attacking one of his mother’s neighbours during the same incident.

Lancashire Police added that the 40-year-old is further charged with causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal. The force has not said what species of animal was harmed.

Liz Hatton, prosecuting, asked for the cases to be sent to Preston Crown Court and District Judge Richard Jepson remanded the 40-year-old in custody.

Defence lawyer Brett Chappell said his client would be making an application for bail before a judge in chambers at the higher court next week.

A court date will be set depending on the outcome of Clayton’s bail application.

A police spokesman said: “David Clayton, 30/12/1982, of Matthews Court, Blackpool, has been charged with attempted murder, assault by beating, Section 18 - grievous bodily harm with intent, and causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.