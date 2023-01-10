Blackpool man charged with knife offences found dead ahead of trial
A man who was due to appear in court on knife charges was found dead at his home in Blackpool.
The body of 47-year-old Gareth Curran was discovered at his home in Mickledon Road on October 1, 2022, when officers visited his home to fit him with an electronic tag.
He had been accused of possessing a knife in public – a charge he denied – and his trial was due to begin at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, January 4.
Court proceedings were dropped by the prosecution after they learned the defendant was found deceased at his home.
Lancashire Police described his death as ‘sudden’ but not suspicious.
A spokesman for the force said: “We were called around 10.35am on October 1 to a report of a sudden death in Blackpool.
"Officers attended an address in Mickleden Road where the body of a man in his 40s was found.
"He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
“His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file has been passed to the coroner.”