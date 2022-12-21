News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool pensioner accused of stalking

A 71-year-old man has vowed to contest a police application to make him the subject of an anti-stalking order.

By Matthew Calderbank
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Dec 2022, 1:15pm

Wayne Docksey, of Broadhurst Road, Cleveleys, appeared before Blackpool Magistrates today (Wednesday, December 21).

Lancashire Police had asked the court to consider an interim order against Mr Docksey, claiming a woman requires urgent protection against him.

But Blackpool Magistrates decided not to hear the application, saying there was no evidence to suggest Mr Docksey’s behaviour warranted the protection order.

Blackpool Magistrates' Court
Steven Townley, defending, said: “There is evidence to the contrary as my client recently received a Christmas card from her, apparently professing her undying love."

The next hearing of what are civil proceedings will take place at Preston Magistrates’ Court on Sunday, January 29, 2023.