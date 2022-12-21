Wayne Docksey, of Broadhurst Road, Cleveleys, appeared before Blackpool Magistrates today (Wednesday, December 21).

Lancashire Police had asked the court to consider an interim order against Mr Docksey, claiming a woman requires urgent protection against him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Blackpool Magistrates decided not to hear the application, saying there was no evidence to suggest Mr Docksey’s behaviour warranted the protection order.

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

Steven Townley, defending, said: “There is evidence to the contrary as my client recently received a Christmas card from her, apparently professing her undying love."

Advertisement Hide Ad