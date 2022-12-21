Blackpool Magistrates deal with dog cruelty case
Three people have appeared in court charged with cruelty to dogs.
By Matthew Calderbank
12 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Dec 2022, 12:43pm
The trio are accused of mistreating a Staffordshire Bull Terrier called Bentley, as well as further allegations involving the welfare of three other dogs.
They are Amy Jackson, 20, of Butler Street and Louise Tucker, 41, of the same address.
The third accused is Christian Dewsnap, 23, of Taylor's Place, Poulton.
All three entered not guilty pleas to charges of animal cruelty at an earlier hearing.
Blackpool Magistrates adjourned the case until Wednesday, January 25, 2023.