Blackpool pair jailed for 22 years after businessman, 49, dies in “burglary gone wrong”
Two Blackpool men have been jailed for more than 20 years after the death of a 49-year-old businessman who suffered a fatal heart attack whilst protecting his farm from burglars.
Saman Ali, 32, of Belmont Avenue, and Ali Karimi, 38, of Fir Grove, were each sentenced to 11 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated burglary and conspiracy to burgle at Manchester Crown Court on Wednesday (March 23).
The pair were arrested and charged after 49-year-old businessman Peter Cordwell died whilst trying to stop them and their accomplices from breaking into storage units at his farm in Heywood, near Bury on October 28, 2020.
The storage units were rented out by Peter to a number of different businesses and that night police received a call from a security guard at the farm, who reported a group of around eight men attempting to break into one of the secure storage containers.
This container was later discovered to contain around £800,000 worth of counterfeit cigarettes.
The gang removed the locked gates into the farm and drove in two vehicles. On being alerted to the break in, Peter drove to the scene in an attempt to thwart the offenders.
Also in attendance was Peter's son who blocked the exit of the unit before he and the security guard were violently attacked. They sought to seek refuge in Peter's car, which was also attacked with the defendants smashing the windscreen with weapons.
Fearing for their lives, Peter drove away from the scene where he tragically suffered a heart attack and died nearby, whilst the defendants fled the scene.
Following a number of enquiries, including telephone enquiries, ANPR checks, media appeals and identification parades, the defendants were identified, arrested and later charged.
Police were able to prove the gang had been involved in similar break-ins across the north of England. As well as the Blackpool pair – Ali Karimi and Saman Ali – two other men were also jailed for their role in the fatal burglary.
Ahmad Mirza, 37, was jailed for 11 years, whilst Kurdistan Hamid, 40 was jailed for 11 years and eight months.