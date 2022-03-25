Blackpool pair jailed for 22 years after businessman, 49, dies in “burglary gone wrong”

Saman Ali, 32, of Belmont Avenue, and Ali Karimi, 38, of Fir Grove, were each sentenced to 11 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated burglary and conspiracy to burgle at Manchester Crown Court on Wednesday (March 23).

The pair were arrested and charged after 49-year-old businessman Peter Cordwell died whilst trying to stop them and their accomplices from breaking into storage units at his farm in Heywood, near Bury on October 28, 2020.

The storage units were rented out by Peter to a number of different businesses and that night police received a call from a security guard at the farm, who reported a group of around eight men attempting to break into one of the secure storage containers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool pair Ali Karimi, 38, of Fir Grove and Saman Ali, 32, of Belmont Avenue, were each jailed for 11 years

This container was later discovered to contain around £800,000 worth of counterfeit cigarettes.

The gang removed the locked gates into the farm and drove in two vehicles. On being alerted to the break in, Peter drove to the scene in an attempt to thwart the offenders.

Also in attendance was Peter's son who blocked the exit of the unit before he and the security guard were violently attacked. They sought to seek refuge in Peter's car, which was also attacked with the defendants smashing the windscreen with weapons.

Businessman Peter Cordwell, 49, died trying to protect a storage unit at Collop Gate Farm, in Heywood, which he owned, from being burgled

Fearing for their lives, Peter drove away from the scene where he tragically suffered a heart attack and died nearby, whilst the defendants fled the scene.

Following a number of enquiries, including telephone enquiries, ANPR checks, media appeals and identification parades, the defendants were identified, arrested and later charged.

Police were able to prove the gang had been involved in similar break-ins across the north of England. As well as the Blackpool pair – Ali Karimi and Saman Ali – two other men were also jailed for their role in the fatal burglary.

Ahmad Mirza, 37, was jailed for 11 years, whilst Kurdistan Hamid, 40 was jailed for 11 years and eight months.

Left to right - Kurdistan Hamid, Saman Ali, Ahmad Mirza and Ali Karimi

SIO Duncan Thorpe of the Serious Crime Division said: "This was a burglary gone wrong, which tragically concluded with an innocent man later losing his life and our thoughts are very much with Peter's loved ones today.

"The defendants formed part of a national organised crime group who would sell counterfeit cigarettes before then locating where they had been stored by the buyer and stealing them back into their possession.

"The violence they used towards the victims that evening was deplorable and shows their ruthless and dangerous mind set.

“We have been committed from day one in ensuring that these people faced justice and we will continue to crack down on organised crime in Greater Manchester.”