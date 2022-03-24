Police were to a report a man had been attacked with a “wooden weapon” in Cropper Road at around 8.15pm on Monday (March 21).

The victim – a man in his 20s – suffered a “serious leg injury” which required surgery, police said.

Three men – aged 53, 30 and 25 – and a 51-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of section 18 wounding and robbery.

The men have since been released under investigation and the woman was released with no further action.

A fourth man, 24, was arrested on suspicion of affray and remained in custody on Thursday (March 24).

DC Laura Hitchen, from Blackpool CID, said: “This incident has left a man with some serious injuries.

“I would appeal to anyone who saw what happened, has captured any footage or who has any information at all which they think could help to come forward urgently.”

Six men thought to be involved in the attack left the scene in multiple unconfirmed vehicles.

A number of other vehicles - including several cars, a quad bike and a dirt bike – drove past the scene of the incident.

Police said they would like to speak to these individuals as they may be able to assist us with their enquiries.

Anyone with information can contact the police by calling 101, quoting log number 1458 of March 21.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.