News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 hour ago Cineworld drops sale of business after failing to find a buyer
30 minutes ago Phillip Schofield’s brother Tim found guilty of sexually abusing boy
34 minutes ago Meet the dad who is forced to live on a diet of Easter eggs
58 minutes ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning ahead of local elections in May
1 hour ago 19 stone crisp addict loses 7 stone after eating multipack each day
1 hour ago Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder: Thomas Cashman sentenced to 42 years

Blackpool paedophile who travelled more than 150 miles to meet young child for sex jailed

A convicted paedophile from Blackpool who travelled more than 150 miles to meet a young child for sex will now be spending his days behind bars.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 17:14 BST- 2 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 17:15 BST

Mark Stephens travelled to Wallsend from his home in Blackpool to meet a 10-year-old girl and her mother, who he believed he had been chatting to online.

The 67-year-old did not know he had actually been speaking to a police officer as part of a wider investigation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Stephens sent countless messages stating his intentions with the child and also offered £400 to spend the night with them and record their time together.

Mark Stephens travelled more than 150 miles to meet a child for sex (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Mark Stephens travelled more than 150 miles to meet a child for sex (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Mark Stephens travelled more than 150 miles to meet a child for sex (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Most Popular

Officers from Northumbria Police’s Paedophile Online Investigation Team (POLIT) launched an investigation and worked with Lancashire Police worked and the North East Regional Organised Crime Unit (NEROCU) to target Stephens and bring him into custody.

The 67-year-old was met by police and arrested after travelling to Silverlink Shopping Park on April 12, 2022.

Hide Ad

A search of his vehicle recovered quantities of Viagra and a gift for a child.

Hide Ad
Read More
Man hacked into woman’s Facebook and Snapchat accounts to steal private photos

It also came to light that Stephens was being looked into by another force during the course of the investigation.

The day before he travelled to North Shields, he had once again unknowingly sent explicit messages to an officer working on another investigation.

Hide Ad

He was subsequently charged with arranging the commission of a child sex offence, attempting to meet a girl under 16 with the intention of engaging in sexual activity, and three counts of making indecent images.

Stephens, of Shannon Street, Blackpool, appeared at North Tyneside Magistrates’ Court and pleaded guilty to all charges the following day.

Hide Ad

Additional charges were later brought and Stephens was later convicted of attempting sexual communication with a child and attempted breach of a sexual harm prevention order.

He was jailed for eight years on Friday (March 30).

Hide Ad

Stephens was also given an additional six years on extended licence, and a deprivation order was also made by the court for the car that he used to travel to Newcastle.

Speaking after the sentencing, DC Rob Smoult, from POLIT, said: “This is a great result which reinforces our commitment to protecting children from predators like Stephens.

“He made his vile intentions very clear and the overwhelming evidence collated by the team ensured a swift charge and left him with no other option but to plead guilty at court.

Hide Ad

“Stephens set out on a long journey across the country to meet a girl he knew was underage and thanks to a thorough operation by ourselves and our partners, we have placed a dangerous offender before the courts, and prevented him from harming any children.

Hide Ad

“We will continue to work with our partners to tackle online child abuse and sexual exploitation and would urge anyone who has been a victim of this type of offending, or has concerns about someone’s behaviour, to come forward and talk to us.”

If you have any information or concerns that a child is at risk, call 101 or report it online at doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Always call 999 in an emergency.