Blackpool murder probe mum Lisa 'was one in a million'

A woman found dead in a Blackpool flat has been described as looking forward to starting a new life just days before she died.

Lisa Chadderton was “full of smiles” when she called in to see her former boss.

Police investigating the murder of Lisa Chadderton at Gillespies pub

But two days later her body was found in a flat on Topping Street in the town.

Initial reports suggested she suffered stab wounds but police could not confirm that last night.

The Gazette understands she was in a relationship with the 56-year-old man arrested on suspicion of her murder.

Meanwhile, a 24-year-old man from Kent is no longer being held on suspicion of murder but has been rearrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. Both men remain in custody.

A post mortem has taken place but police have not released details.

READ MORE: Murder probe woman was looking forward to new life

READ MORE: Police investigating 'suspicious' death of woman in Blackpool

READ MORE: Murder probe after death of woman in Blackpool

READ MORE: MURDER LATEST: Police release first image of alleged murder victim

Today floral tributes from those who knew her were laid on the doorstep of Gillespies pub.

Ms Chadderton, 44, who according to friends had been living on Francis Street, Blackpool, was pronounced dead by paramedics at 10.15am on Monday.

Her former boss Joe Barlow, who runs a stall in Abingdon Street Market selling e-cigarettes, said people were devastated by her death.

He said: “She came in here on Saturday and she was full of smiles and bubbly, and looking forward to a new start in life.

“After seven years working on the stall, she had finished here two weeks ago.

“She was a brilliant worker and everybody loved her. I didn’t think she had an enemy in the world, and she got on well with all our customers.

“I was devastated when she said she was leaving and I said she could come back any time if it didn’t work out.

“When I heard it was her body which had been found, I broke down.

“Lots of people have been coming to the stall this morning who knew her and everyone is so sad.”

Ms Chadderton is believed to have been separated from her husband and to have had a 19-year-old son.

Mr Barlow said she had recently started a new relationship and had left the stall to go into business with her new partner.

Mr Barlow’s son, Garry, added: “It doesn’t seem real. One moment she was there and the next, she was gone. We are all really upset.

“She was a lovely woman, everybody loved her, and everybody is gobsmacked by what has happened.”

Ms Chadderton had lived in Blackpool since moving from Wales, working on other stalls in the market before Mr Barlow employed her.

Fellow market stall-owners paid tribute to the ‘brilliant’ mum-of-one.

Carol Miller, who runs a clothes stand at the market, said: “She was one in a million. I was with her a fortnight ago and I loved her dearly. She was so loved, and she will be so missed.

“Her life has been cut short at 44 and it’s an absolute tragedy.

“Every time I think of her I cry. She was a very, very lovely lady, and to come to an end like that is heart breaking. I feel so much for her son and her mother.

“It was like she was going on to the next chapter of her life. And now - this. Everyone is so upset.”

Tony Townsend, who lived near Ms Chadderton on Francis Street for five-and-a-half years, said: “She was a brilliant friend who would do anything for anybody.

“She’s been on the market for years. How could anyone hurt her? You can’t comprehend it.”

Donna Cooper, of The Curtain Net Centre, said: “I have never known a nicer person in my life. She had a heart of gold.

“Her laugh was infectious, so was her smile. She was well-loved in this place.

“Just trying to get your head around it feels wrong. Such a beautiful, young, loving, caring person.”

Flowers and cards have been left on the steps of Gillespies by well-wishers.

They wrote: “Lisa, you were such a lovely lady. You will be sadly missed.”

Another tribute, signed ‘Chadd’, said “taken away from my life but not from my heart and soul”, while another said “go fly with the angels girl”.

Further tributes, including from family members, were also posted on Facebook. Lee-anne Chadderton said: “RIP auntie Lisa, such a shock we didn’t see you much but you always made us laugh.”

Danny Chadderton said: “RIP auntie Lisa absolutely lost for words, didn’t see each other that often but always had a smile on your face.”

Courtney Ellenor-Ann Howarth: “Rest in peace little doll, sending love to your family at this difficult time. It was only a few days ago we were having a right good old chin wag.”

