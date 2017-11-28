Murder probe woman was looking forward to new life

A woman found dead in Blackpool has been described as looking forward to starting a new life just days before she died.

READ MORE: Police investigating 'suspicious' death of woman in Blackpool

Joe Barlow who employed Lisa at his stall in Abingdon Street Market

READ MORE: Murder probe after death of woman in Blackpool

READ MORE: MURDER LATEST: Police release first image of alleged murder victim

Lisa Chadderton was “full of smiles” when she called in to see her former boss.

But two days later her body was found in a flat on Topping Street in the town.

Blackpool police launched a murder investigation yesterday.

Today floral tributes from those who knew her were laid on the doorstep of Gillespies pub.

Ms Chadderton, 44, who according to friends had been living on Francis Street, Blackpool, was pronounced dead by paramedics at 10.15am on Monday.

Her former boss Joe Barlow, who runs a stall in Abingdon Street Market selling e-cigarettes, said people were devastated by her death.

He said: “She came in here on Saturday and she was full of smiles and bubbly, and looking forward to a new start in life.

“After seven years working on the stall, she had finished here two weeks ago.

“She was a brilliant worker and everybody loved her. I didn’t think she had an enemy in the world, and she got on well with all our customers.

“I was devastated when she said she was leaving and I said she could come back any time if it didn’t work out.

“When I heard it was her body which had been found, I broke down.

“Lots of people have been coming to the stall this morning who knew her and everyone is so sad.”

Ms Chadderton is believed to have been separated from her husband and to have had a 19-year-old son.

Mr Barlow said she had recently started a new relationship and had left the stall to go into business with her new partner.

She had lived in Blackpool since moving from Wales, working on other stalls in the market before Mr Barlow employed her.

Floral tributes have been left on the steps of Gillespies by well-wishers, including staff from other stalls at Abingdon Street Market.

They wrote “Lisa, you were such a lovely lady. You will be sadly missed”.

Another tribute, signed ‘Chadd’, said “taken away from my life but not from my heart and soul”, while another said “go fly with the angels girl”.

Further tributes, including from family members, were also posted on Facebook.

Lee-anne Chadderton said: “RIP auntie Lisa, such a shock we didn’t see you much but you always made us laugh.”

Danny Chadderton said: “RIP auntie Lisa absolutely lost for words, didn’t see each other that often but always had a smile on your face.”

Courtney Ellenor-Ann Howarth: “Rest in peace little doll, sending love to your family at this difficult time. It was only a few days ago we were having a right good old chin wag.”

Stuart Dudgeon: “I am in bits. Lovely girl who always had a big smile for me at the market!”

Detectives have been continuing their inquiries, with up to five police vehicles parked around Gillespies pub today.

A 56-year-old man from Blackpool and a 24-year-old man from Kent have been arrested on suspicion of murder. They remain in custody.

A post mortem is due to be held in due course.