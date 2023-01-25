Blackpool motorist who thought five-hour gap after last alcoholic drink would leave him fit to drive banned
A South Shore man who thought a five-hour gap after last alcoholic drink would leave him fit to drive has been banned.
By Sean Gleaves
Updated 25th Jan 2023, 6:48pm
John Lawson, 42, of Clifton Drive, South Shore, was mistaken, Blackpool Magistrates heard on Tuesday (January 24).
Police followed John Lawson’s van due to the condition of the vehicle, prosecutor Pam Smith said.
Officers pulled Lawson over in Bond Street before conducting a breathalyser test after smelling alcohol.
Lawson was ultimately banned from driving for three years and ordered to pay £253 in fines and costs.