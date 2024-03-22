Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Blackpool man advertised himself as a professional masseur to lure women into his home before sexually assaulting them.

Alan Garforth admitted offences of sexual assault and and sexual assault by penetration in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It came after a woman in her 20s reported being attacked at his address in Blackpool after he provided her with a massage in 2018.

Alan Garforth, from Blackpool, sentenced to a further three-and-a-half years imprisonment (Credit: Lancashire Police)

He was subsequently sentenced to two years in prison in September 2021.

After his crimes were publicised, a number of other women came forward to report Garforth's crimes.

He was later found guilty by a jury of five offences of sexual assault against five women.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 70-year-old was sentenced to a further three-and-a-half years imprisonment at Preston Crown Court this week.

Temp Det Sgt Paul Edmondson, of West Division, said: "First and foremost, I want to commend and thank the victims who so bravely came forward to report Garforth and his crimes.

"Garforth chose to deceive women, and sexually assault them for his own gratification. I welcome the new sentence handed down on him this week.

"Garforth advertised himself as a professional masseur at his home address. Women would innocently book massages with his company, completely unexpecting to be sexually assaulted whilst they were there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They went to Garforth’s address expecting to see a professional masseur, not a pervert.

"Garforth is currently serving a sentence for his crimes. Thanks to the bravery of his victims, Garforth will now spend even longer in prison.