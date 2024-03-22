Blackpool masseur who sexually assaulted woman after tricking them into his home given further jail time
A Blackpool man advertised himself as a professional masseur to lure women into his home before sexually assaulting them.
Alan Garforth admitted offences of sexual assault and and sexual assault by penetration in 2021.
It came after a woman in her 20s reported being attacked at his address in Blackpool after he provided her with a massage in 2018.
He was subsequently sentenced to two years in prison in September 2021.
After his crimes were publicised, a number of other women came forward to report Garforth's crimes.
He was later found guilty by a jury of five offences of sexual assault against five women.
The 70-year-old was sentenced to a further three-and-a-half years imprisonment at Preston Crown Court this week.
Temp Det Sgt Paul Edmondson, of West Division, said: "First and foremost, I want to commend and thank the victims who so bravely came forward to report Garforth and his crimes.
"Garforth chose to deceive women, and sexually assault them for his own gratification. I welcome the new sentence handed down on him this week.
"Garforth advertised himself as a professional masseur at his home address. Women would innocently book massages with his company, completely unexpecting to be sexually assaulted whilst they were there.
"They went to Garforth’s address expecting to see a professional masseur, not a pervert.
"Garforth is currently serving a sentence for his crimes. Thanks to the bravery of his victims, Garforth will now spend even longer in prison.
"I hope that this case will give other victims of sexual offences the confidence to come forward. Please remember, we will always listen to you."